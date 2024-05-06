Palestinian Pres. Advisor Calls For End Of Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's war of genocide in the Gaza Strip must stop and an immediate ceasefire must be implement to help save the Palestinian people, said a Palestinian official on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA via phone, Mahmoud Al-Habbash -- Palestinian Presidential Advisor -- said that it was an urgent priority to impose a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank before addressing the roots of the Middle East issue, which was the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy.

The official condemned the force displacement of Palestinians in Rafah city ahead of an expected ground invasion by the ruthless Israeli occupation.

Al-Habbash stressed the importance of implementing international standards when it came to the issue of Palestine, denouncing the double standards by some parties of the global community.

Egyptian media circulated news yesterday in regards a positive outcome regarding the Cairo negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, allowing for the entry of humanitarian aid and the return of displaced to northern Gaza. (end)

aff













MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108177448