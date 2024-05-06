Viral Video: 9-Year-Old Gives His Only Dollar To 'Homeless' Millionaire Netizens Say, 'Kudos To The Parents'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a heartwarming gesture, a nine-year-old boy in the United States handed over his last dollar to help a man, whom he considered homeless. However, the man whom the kid helped assuming him a destitute person on the streets of Baton Rouge in Louisiana turned out to be a billionaire businessman incident occurred after the 42-year-old businessman Matt Busbice left his house after hearing a fire alarm. As soon as he figured out that there was no fire near his house, he went to a local coffee shop to place his order. After some time, he went outside the shop to do his morning prayer, reported CBS news citing a CCTV footage recording soon as he finished his Friday prayer, a small kid Kelvin Ellis Jr approached him and what happened next won Busbice's heart. The nine-year-old approached him and asked whether he was a homeless. Moreover, he expressed his will to help homeless people Read: 'Marathi ban' update: Surat company reacts to controversy over LinkedIn post; netizens say 'Nehru must be responsible'“'If you're homeless, here's a dollar. I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity,” year-old Ellis Jr recalls telling Busbice, reported CBS News by the thoughtful gesture of Ellis Jr, Busbice tried to reciprocate by buying the kid a breakfast and a coffee for his father as a thank you gesture. Not only this, he also took the kid on a shopping trip to his sporting goods store, BuckFeather.

Also Read: Video of Asaduddin Owaisi honoured with 'bhagwa dupatta' leaves netizens angry: 'Feel sad for Hindus...' | WatchThe CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media and even forced several international media channels to approach the two to bring their experience in front of the world.\"I haven't had that much faith in humanity in a very long time,\" Busbice told CBS News in an interview Read: Jharkhand news: ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi, recovers cash linked to Virendra Ram caseSocial media showers applaud on kid for generousityAs the nine-year-old Kelvin Ellis Jr chose to donate the only dollar he earned by himself after securing good grades in his examination, he was not only rewarded by Busbice, but a number of social media users applauded the kid for his generous act.“It be a better world if more people we're like these two them both,” commented one user on the YouTube video shared by CBS Evening News.

“The way his father looks at him in those couple seconds, man I can tell he's proud of his son,” wrote another.

“This young man was obviously brought up right done parents.”“Sometimes, good things happen. That boy is going to grow up to be a great person.”“Kudos also to the man for seeing the pure and good heart of the boy. Given his stature, that of a successful businessman, he could have felt insulted and brushed off the boy.”

