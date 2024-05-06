Salvador De Bahia’S Culinary Stars Shine In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the vibrant heart of Salvador, five restaurants have ascended to the forefront of Brazil's gastronomic scene, earning spots on the 2024 EXAME's top 100 list.



These establishments not only capture Salvador's dynamic flavors but also echo the city's rich cultural heritage.



Among them, Origem stands out with its daily three-act tasting menu priced at R$320 ($62.75).



Each course begins with an homage to indigenous traditions, highlighting cassava as a staple.



Since last year, it has climbed two spots, now standing proudly as the runner-up in the rankings.







This rise reflects the innovative spirit of chefs Fabrício Lemos and Lisiane Arouca, whose exploration of Brazilian cultural origins lends authenticity to their culinary creations.



Their work has elevated them to 76th place in Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants.



Manga, launched in 2018 by chefs Kafe and Dante Bassi, merges German and Bahian influences.



It offers a ten-course tasting menu for R$350 ($68.63), emphasizing organic ingredients and house-made charcuterie.



This commitment exemplifies their dedication to quality and innovation, securing a respected place in the culinary community.



Dona Mariquita revives Bahia's street food traditions by breathing new life into ancient recipes and ingredients, delivering a rich palate of history with every bite.



It reconnects diners with the region's diverse culinary roots.



Edinho Engel's Amado creatively combines local flavors with modern twists.



Dishes like the shrimp and palm heart salad for R$66 ($12.94) not only delight diners but also honor Salvador's picturesque charm.



These restaurants significantly enhance Salvador's reputation as a culinary hotspot.



Each chef's commitment to authenticity and innovation preserves local food traditions while propelling Brazilian cuisine onto the global stage.



Their efforts make Salvador an irresistible destination for any food enthusiast, illustrating the city's ongoing evolution into a gastronomic haven.

MENAFN06052024007421016031ID1108177350