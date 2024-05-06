Khabib’s Official Training Gloves Will Be Sold at Tooba Charity Auction in Dubai

(MENAFN- Grechka media) (Dubai, UAE — April 17, 2024) — Tooba, the charitable platform dedicated to facilitating global giving in a quick, simple and secure manner, will mark its inaugural presence at the Invest World Expo Dubai 2024 to channel resources towards meaningful causes. The charity auction is taking place online on Tooba’s instagram account and offline at the gala dinner of the event on the 23rd of April, at the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Participants are encouraged to make donations towards various causes, with the individual making the largest contribution earning a chance to win a special gifts by Tooba ambassadors:



• Official Khabib’s training gloves

• Official Islam Makhachev’s training gloves, issued by the UFC with his personal signature made after the fight with Alexander Volkanovski

• Khabib’s book with his personal signature



Collaborating with esteemed partners such as Al Jalila Foundation, founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Tooba will leverage this opportunity to advance its mission of supporting those in need of quality healthcare.





Invest World Expo, recognized as a pivotal event in the realm of real estate investment, served as an ideal backdrop for Tooba's philanthropic initiatives. With 40 leading developers from across the globe showcasing lucrative real estate opportunities, attendees not only explored investment prospects but also embraced the spirit of giving back.





