OIC Secretary-General Witnesses in Banjul Guinea-Bissau’s Signing of Nine Agreements of OIC and its Institutions

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 4 May 2024
On the sidelines of the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul, The Gambia, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, witnessed, on May 4, 2024, together with H.E. Mr. Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the signing ceremony of 9 agreements and conventions of OIC and its institutions.
The nine agreements are the following: the Statute of the OIC Women Development Organization, the Statute of the OIC Labor Center; the Statute of the International Islamic Court of Justice; The Agreement Establishing the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent; the Agreement on OIC Immunities and Privileges; the OIC Convention on Combating International Terrorism; the Covenant on the Rights of the Child in Islam; the Statute of the OIC Center for Police Coordination and Cooperation; and the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the OIC Member States on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation.
On this occasion, the Secretary-General expressed his deep thanks to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and its Minister of Foreign Affairs for signing these agreements, which reflects Guinea-Bissau’s keenness to be an effective member of these institutions. He also urged all Member States to sign these agreements and conventions.
MENAFN06052024005338014459ID1108177240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.