Republic of The Gambia Signs Statute of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Centre for Police Cooperation and Coordination

On the sidelines of the 15th session of the Islamic Summit, held on May 4- 5, 2024, the OIC General Secretariat and the Senegalese News Agency (APS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Media Cooperation.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in terms of media content, information exchange, database, information collection, vocational training, and increased media visibility for the OIC.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdelhamid Salhi, Acting Director of the Information Department at the OIC General Secretariat, and the Director-General of APS, Mr. Thierno Ahmadou SY.

The signing of this MoU is a significant step in strengthening relations between the OIC and Senegal, a founding Member State of the OIC.

The Acting Director of the OIC Information Department highlighted the crucial role of the media in promoting common values, dialogue, and solidarity among Islamic peoples and countries.

The Director General of APS expressed his gratitude to the OIC General Secretariat for its support and cooperation. He affirmed that the APS stands ready to contribute to the dissemination of information on the OIC’s activities, initiatives, and achievements in response to the challenges facing the Islamic world.

Both parties agreed to implement the MoU as soon as possible and to meet regularly to assess progress and identify areas for improvement.

The MoU is part of the efforts of the OIC General Secretariat to strengthen cooperation with national and international media, in order to accurately reflect the image of the Islamic world and counter the negative campaigns that seek to tarnish its reputation.









