The 15th Islamic Summit Conference Concludes with the Adoption of the Banjul Declaration

The closing session of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference of the OIC Member States, convened under the theme of “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development” was held on May 5, 2024, in Banjul, The Gambia, with the participation of Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Heads of State and Government of the OIC Member States.



In its closing session, chaired by the President of The Gambia, H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow, the Islamic Summit adopted the Banjul Declaration, the Final Communiqué, and a Resolution on the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.



Following the closing session, a press conference was held, moderated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Tangara, and attended by the President of The Gambia and the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha. The Secretary-General presented the outcomes of the 15th Islamic Summit. Questions from journalists on the outcomes of the Conference were then answered.







