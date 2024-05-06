HE Al Olama: Midwifery is a cornerstone within our healthcare system, and we are committed to enhancing the skills and capacities of practitioners.

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai May 5th, 2024:



HE Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasized that the midwifery profession plays a crucial role as a key pillar in the UAE's healthcare system, providing essential and specialized care to mothers and children.



Driven by the "We the UAE 2031" and the "UAE Centennial 2071" visions, the Ministry strives for leadership and the adoption of best practices to enhance and sustain the health system.



In a statement on International Day of the Midwife, observed on May 5 every year, Dr. Al Olama noted that the Ministry is committed to supporting the country's strategy developed to promote public awareness of the profession through advanced and innovative policies and programs. Efforts are also underway to create a professional environment conducive to developing the capabilities and skills of midwifery cadres.



His Excellency noted that the International Day of the Midwife provides an opportunity to showcase the UAE's leadership in promoting the midwifery profession in line with the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery 2026. The strategy is set to bolster the role of these professions within health policies by encouraging more citizens to join, enhancing academic programmes in nursing, and improving the quality of midwifery care services.



Al Olama further stated, "Dedicating a special day to midwifery is nothing but a global recognition of the noble and humanitarian mission of this profession and firmly underscores the vital role of its practitioners in providing maternal and newborn care. I would like to extend my gratitude to all our midwifery staff in the UAE for their relentless efforts, which reflect our strong commitment to enhancing community health and elevating the standard of healthcare in our nation."







