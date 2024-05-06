SCA Claim Services Launches 3 Or It's Free Service With Cycle Time Guarantee For Standard Auto Claims

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SCA Claim Services, a nationwide leader in personal and commercial auto appraisal and adjusting, announces today the launch of its '3 or It's Free' guarantee on cycle time for standard auto appraisal claims. This unique premium service promises to resolve standard auto claims within three business days of FNOL or the client owes nothing.



This unique premium service promises to resolve standard auto claims within three business days of the first notice of loss. If the cycle time for qualifying claims exceeds three business days, the claim is considered gratis, and the client owes nothing.



SCA President Tim Davis says this exemplifies the company's efforts to introduce innovation to the industry, continually enhance customer service from top to bottom, and reintroduce respect integrity in how cycle time is measured and reported.



"For 45 years, we have listened to our clients to understand how our industry can better assist them. Cycle time is the resounding #1 issue for field appraisal," says Davis. "We heard that loud and clear and believe we have brought to market the industry's foremost program to address this need with our clients and their policyholders.



Davis adds, "While other companies may talk a good game on cycle time, we are literally putting our money where our mouth is."



Space is limited to participate in this premium program, so SCA encourages interested carriers to reach out at their earliest convenience,



Visit 3orItsFreeGuarantee for more information and to request further details on SCA's '3 or it's Free' program.



About SCA Claim Services

SCA Claim Services, founded in 1979, is a national appraisal and adjusting company providing services to insurance carriers, financial services companies, adjusting companies, municipalities, and other organizations. In addition to providing an expansive menu of appraisal and adjusting services for private passenger vehicles, SCA has a dedicated specialty unit that appraises heavy equipment and commercial vehicles, and a dedicated residential and commercial property damages unit as well.



For more information about SCA and the range of appraisal and adjusting services provided, please visit scaclaims or contact us at ....





