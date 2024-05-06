EXPERIENCE THE DESERT LIKE NEVER BEFORE, DECEMBER'S PACKED DAYS & NIGHTS AT LIWA VILLAGE

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 08 November 2023: After its successful debut last year, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) LIWA VILLAGE desert experience will return from 8 to 31 December. Divided into several distinct zones, and with a fresh new look, the 24-day activities combines the adventure of the outdoors with the best F&B, retail and entertainment.



The mini-oasis city weaves together authentic Emirati heritage, modern leisure and activities, the finest culinary options, and the best of brands to provide a well-rounded winter experience for nationals, expatriates, and tourists alike.



LIWA VILLAGE is set to offer a slice of delight for everyone. For families, the Playzone and the Carnival await, while those looking to indulge in some shopping and dining can explore the traditional Souk and the vibrant Oasis. The Main Stage will be a focal point for all the riveting performances, while those seeking the calm and quiet can wander through the pavilion embracing the serenity of nature.



The event guarantees a thrilling lineup of performances across four weekends with the artists soon-to-be-announced. LIWA VILLAGE runs up until New Year’s Eve, where a headlining concert and a series of breathtaking fireworks will bring the programming to a spectacular end.





This year, LIWA VILLAGE will host dynamic experiences across six distinct zones.



1. Discover the allure of SOUK – a traditional Arabian marketplace complete with dining, retail, and a rooftop vista with breathtaking views.

2. Wander into OASIS, where the desert's charm marries modern elegance, and a central attraction for that perfect snapshot.

3. Don't miss the ambience and mystical enchantment at VALLEY which is promising to be this year's must-visit hangout.

4. At the heart of it all, the PAVILION awaits as for those seeking a tranquil moment.

5. For thrill-seekers, the desert comes alive with CARNIVAL – a unique amusement park, brimming with rides and games for everyone.

6. Finally, be prepared to be amazed at the MAIN STAGE, where a roster of A-list talents, both regional and global, will perform.



Dining, performances and additional zones and experiences are set to be revealed in the coming weeks as LIWA VILLAGE gears up to be a highlight of Abu Dhabi Calendar’s winter season.





