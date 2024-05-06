Dubai Real Estate Developer IRTH Donates One Million AED to Emirates Red Crescent on Behalf of its Agents

(MENAFN- Katch )

Dubai, UAE (April 2024): IRTH, a prominent Dubai-based real estate developer, launched a special initiative for its network of agents in line with its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts.



On behalf of its extensive network of agents, IRTH donated One Million AED to the Emirates Red Crescent, particularly to their Tarahum for Gaza initiative . Departing from its tradition of hosting special events for agents and partners, IRTH redirected its focus towards supporting the people of Gaza, impacted by the current humanitarian crisis. Numerous donations were contributed to the Emirates Red Crescent foundation in support of humanitarian efforts. With a commitment to solidarity and compassion, IRTH sought to express its dedication to the community and partners. The donation, made on behalf of approximately 100 partners and agents. Redirecting funds towards this noble cause, IRTH demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact on society and addressing pressing social issues.







“We believe in the power of collective action to bring about positive change in our communities. Our humble contribution reflects the real estate industry's dedication to embodying the UAE's values of compassion and humanity. This initiative also serves as our heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed partners” said Osman Celiker, Managing Director, IRTH Group.



From supporting local charities to spearheading community development projects, Dubai developers are pioneering new approaches to corporate giving. These endeavours not only showcase their dedication to social impact but also highlight their role as catalysts for positive change in the region. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, its commitment to corporate social responsibility remains unwavering.







MENAFN06052024005479012134ID1108177172