Dates Distribution Project Targets 60,480 Families In Jordan

Amman, May 6 (Petra) - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), has concluded a dates distribution initiative in Jordan, benefitting 60,480 families in need.According to a statement released by JHCO on Monday, the distribution of date parcels was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development, the National Aid Fund, and the Department of Palestinian Affairs. Each family received a sufficient quantity of dates to sustain them for an entire month, tailored to their household size.Hussein Shibli, the Secretary-General of JHCO, highlighted that the date shipments were transported from the border and directly from Saudi Arabia to JHCO's warehouses. From there, they were distributed to families in collaboration with charitable societies and social development departments. Dates are recognized as a staple food item with high nutritional value in the local diet, making this initiative particularly impactful, he added.Shibli expressed the intention to continue collaborating with KSrelief on future humanitarian and relief endeavors.Nayef Al-Shammari, Director of the KSrelief branch in Jordan, affirmed that the dates distribution project forms part of a comprehensive relief package tailored for Jordan. This initiative, which encompassed all Jordanian governorates, was planned based on thorough field studies to accurately assess the needs of vulnerable families. The project entailed the provision of 2,000 tons of dates valued at $3.234 million.