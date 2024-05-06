FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Welcomes former USA President Donald Trump to Witness a Historic Win at the Miami Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Click On Group) The 2024 Miami Grand Prix came to a thrilling close, marking McLaren’s Lando Norris’s first Formula One win, overtaking 2023 winner, Max Verstappen.



The race was attended by former USA President Donald Trump, who, along with several star athletes and other celebrities, delighted the audience by engaging with fans and attendees. Trump was greeted by president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who presented the FIA winner’s medal to Norris.

Trump was invited behind the scenes to tour the McLaren garage, accompanied by the team’s CEO, USA national Zak Brown.

The race culminated in Norris’ victory, with 25 points, an impressive feat when compared to last year’s winner’s performance, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, who came in second with 18 points.

According to an organizer from the Miami Grand Prix, tickets for the exciting race weekend sold out, with over 275,000 fans in attendance, who were able to witness the high-stakes competition firsthand.







