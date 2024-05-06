May Day holiday sets tourism record in China with surge in visitor numbers

(MENAFN) During the recent May Day holiday, Beijing saw a significant influx of tourists, with approximately 16.97 million visitors exploring the capital city, as reported by the municipal bureau of culture and tourism on Sunday. This surge represented a notable year-on-year increase of 9.4 percent, reaching a historical high for the same period. Alongside the heightened tourist arrivals, Beijing also witnessed a substantial rise in tourism revenue, totaling 19.62 billion yuan (approximately 2.7 billion U.S. dollars), marking a remarkable 10.2 percent increase compared to the previous year.



To attract visitors during the five-day holiday period, Beijing organized an extensive array of cultural and tourism activities, totaling over 2,700 events. These offerings included countryside excursions, captivating performances, and various cultural experiences aimed at showcasing the city's rich heritage and vibrant atmosphere. As a result, Beijing's top tourist destinations, ranging from historical landmarks to bustling business districts and scenic parks, experienced robust foot traffic throughout the holiday period.



A noteworthy highlight of Beijing's tourism landscape during the May Day holiday was the surge in rural tourism, which welcomed 2.86 million visitors—a remarkable 22.9-percent increase compared to the previous year. This uptick in rural tourism contributed to a significant boost in revenue, amounting to 340 million yuan, reflecting a notable 24.3 percent increase from the same period last year.



The success of Beijing's tourism sector during the May Day holiday underscores the city's appeal as a premier travel destination and underscores its ability to attract visitors with its diverse offerings. As the holiday season continues to be a pivotal period for tourism, Beijing's efforts to enhance its cultural and recreational offerings are poised to further bolster its position as a leading global tourism hub.

