Israeli Occupation Kills 20 Civilians S. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Twenty Palestinians were killed on Monday during airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on several houses in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, local health authorities said that 20 Palestinians were killed and several others injured, including children, during 12 airstrikes by the occupation forces on targeted homes in Rafah.

Witnesses said to KUNA that the attacks led to widespread destruction in a number of targeted residential blocks, and civil defense teams are still searching for missing civilians under the rubble.

The occupation forces have told residents of the eastern region of Rafah to forcibly evacuate to the Mawasi area (Khan Yunis), in preparation for bombing it by air and land, considering that it had become a "combat zone." (end)

