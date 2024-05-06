Mobilityways Achieves A Second Consecutive Royal Award For Enterprise In Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Pressat) Commuter emissions reduction specialist Mobilityways has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

Mobilityways is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Monday 6 May), Mobilityways has been recognised for its excellence in sustainable development, due to its commitment to zero carbon commuting. The company's climate tech, which enables employers to provide full visibility of commuting challenges and solutions, is the only software solution dedicated to decarbonising the commute



Mobilityways was recognised with the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development in 2019. Each award win allows use of the Queen's/King's Award emblem for five years, meaning Mobilityways has now immediately earned the right to continue using the royal Awards emblem for a further five years.

Employing 40 people, Mobilityways was founded as Liftshare in 1998 and enables large employers to measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions with its suite of climate-tech solutions.

Julie Furnell, Managing Director of Mobilityways, said:“It is a true honour to be recognised with a King's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Winning the Award is a testament to our relentless dedication to revolutionising commuting.

“At Mobilityways, we're not just creating innovative climate tech solutions; we're helping influence how people can travel more sustainably. As an SME, this recognition underscores our commitment to partnering with large employers to make a tangible impact on realising the art of the possible and decarbonising the commute.”

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King's Awards for Enterprise 2025 open on His Majesty The King's Coronation, 6th May 2024 For more information, visit