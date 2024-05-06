Five Children Killed, Two Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur District

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least five children were killed and two others injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, said police incident took place in Tineta village which falls under Chargaon Thana area of the district as the driver lost the contol of the vehicle, said reports deceased were reportedly returning back to their village with wedding items injured have been rushed to hospital. The bodies have been sent to district hospital for post-mortem district administration has announced financial aid of ₹50,000 to the families of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured.(This is a developing story)

