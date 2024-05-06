Poonch IAF Convoy Attack: Security Forces Release Sketches Of 2 Pakistan Terrorists, Announces ₹20 Lakh Reward

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Poonch IAF convoy attack: Two days after one Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed while 4 others were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, the security forces have identified the two terrorists and released their sketches. The forces have announced a ₹20 lakh reward on any information leading to the arrest of the two terrorists.

