(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In its fifth year, the Global Elite Quality Index 2024 (GEQI 2024) continues to evaluate nations on 'elite quality.'



Furthermore, the esteemed University of St. Gallen in Switzerland meticulously crafted this Index , offering valuable insights into the effectiveness of a country's elite.



Additionally, the Index challenges us as citizens to consider to what extent we should allow elites to lead, especially if they do not benefit society.



Furthermore, this tool assesses elites' influence on economic and societal progress, providing key data for understanding global leadership roles.



Also, the GEQI serves as a vital academic resource, offering insights into how elite decisions shape economic growth and social norms.



At the core of this analysis, elites steer economic directions through strategic innovation, trade, and production decisions.







These leaders create value or reallocate resources, highlighting a divide between sustainable practices and short-term gains.



Additionally, the 2024 report utilizes 146 indicators to rank 151 countries, capturing the nuances of value creation affecting us globally.



This year's top performers highlight Europe's strong role in value creation, with six European nations among the top ten.



Singapore leads with a score of 65.3. Switzerland and the Netherlands follow closely, highlighting Europe's strong understanding of elite responsibility beyond flaunting wealth.

Measuring Elite Quality Worldwide: Evaluating Their Impact and Legitimacy

Conversely, elites in the Americas and Africa face challenges, perhaps reflecting historical exploitation patterns that continue to shape their strategies.



Also, the report details regional specifics; for instance, in Latin America, Chile, Uruguay, and Panama lead, while Brazil , despite progress, ranks 64th.



These rankings mirror diverse governance and economic policy approaches across regions.



Brazil's modest rise, alongside changes in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, reveals a dynamic landscape of governance progress and setbacks.



Moreover, the GEQI 2024 aims to inspire policymakers to create environments where elite influence yields broad, sustainable benefits.



This extensive effort, involving nearly 30 global experts, seeks to initiate dialogue and action among international leaders.



The GEQI 2024 highlights dynamics, recounting elite stories and setting the stage for transformative, inclusive approaches.

Latin Americank Elite quality rankings







Chile ranks 30, up 1, just in front of Italy and UAE,



Uruguay 41, down 3,



Panama 47, up 3,



Peru 50, up 7,



Mexico 52, down 6,



Costa Rica 56, up 22,



Domincan Rep. 57, up 13,



Colombia 61, down 7



Brazil 64, up 5



Ecuador 68, up 4,



Argentina 70, up 9



Cuba 83, down 22,



Bolivia 85, up 2,



Paraguay 89, up 6,

Honduras 105, up 1,



Download the report here .