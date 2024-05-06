(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the fifth round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras triumphed over Cuiabá 2-0 on Sunday.
At Arena Pantanal, Lázaro scored just before halftime, setting the pace for Abel Ferreira's squad.
In the second half, Estevão drew a penalty and calmly converted it, securing the victory for Verdão.
The win elevates Palmeiras to eight points, propelling them from twelfth to sixth place in the league standings.
Meanwhile, Cuiabá remains rooted at the bottom without a single point.
Palmeiras will now focus on their upcoming Libertadores fixture against Liverpool-URU this Thursday.
Conversely, Cuiabá will compete against Metropolitanos-VEN at home in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.
Match Highlights
Although playing away, Palmeiras opened the game aggressively.
Endrick had two early chances but couldn't find the net; his first shot was saved, while his second soared over the crossbar.
Piquerez also tested the goalkeeper with a well-placed shot.
Cuiabá's first notable opportunity came 21 minutes into the match when Pitta's header forced Weverton into an impressive save.
The game's tempo then waned as both sides struggled to find attacking opportunities.
However, just before the halftime whistle, Luis Guilherme sent a pinpoint cross that Lázaro headed into the net, giving Palmeiras a crucial lead.
Palmeiras Triumphs Over Cuiabá with Goals from Lázaro and Estevão
In the second half, Palmeiras continued their pursuit of a second goal, but they found clear chances hard to come by.
Cuiabá nearly equalized early on when Fernando Sobral's powerful shot demanded a great save from Weverton. Endrick then countered swiftly but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
The pivotal moment came at the 23rd minute when Estevão was fouled in the box. He took the penalty kick himself and confidently placed it in the top corner.
Palmeiras then managed to control the rest of the match, comfortably securing their three points.
Although Bruno Alves had a late opportunity with a narrowly missed shot, Cuiabá couldn't recover from their deficit.
