Original-Research: Elumeo SE (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: elumeo SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to elumeo SECompany Name: elumeo SEISIN: DE000A11Q059Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Haltenfrom: 06.05.2024Target price: EUR 2.70Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Mark SchüsslerMixed Q4 // Weaker-than-expected guidance; est. & PT chg. elumeo published mixed Q4'23 that continue to be affected by a lingeringmacroeconomic slowdown are our key takeaways: The company's FY sales were slightly better than feared, but still burdenedby muted consumer sentiment in the eurozone. Sales for FY came in flat at €45.4m (-1% yoy; eNuW: € 44.7m), bolstered by increased spending in S&M andhealthy return to customer growth (+9.3% yoy to 83k). While, the companysaw another sharp decline in its average sales price, which declined to €73 (-10% yoy) as customers postponed big ticket item purchases, items soldpartially offset this downward movement and recovered to 623k (+10% yoy). Having said that, the company's EBIT declined sharply and came in negativeat € -2.9m or -6.3% of sales (-3.2ppts; eNuW: € -1.2m). According tomanagement, operating losses worsened as a result of increased investmentsin TV web sales channels and inflation-related decline in the gross profitmargin. We note that the decline in the gross profit margin is concerningas it also suggests limited pricing power and increasing competition andhave adjusted our estimates for FY24e and beyond accordingly. During theearnings call, management addressed ongoing margin issues by introducing amore restrictive return policy, increasing airtime for higher-marginproducts and utilizing AI in customer support. In our view, marginimprovements will likely come at the cost of lower top-line growth,reflected in our slashed sales estimates. As flagged in our last update, while jooli demonstrates a positivedevelopment, we currently do not expect any material top or bottom linecontributions from in the foreseeable future. The company's video-shoppingplatform exhibited a GMV of c. € 4,558 (eNuW: € 16,110) in March 2024, withthe number of orders totalling 1,353. Moreover, management set the takerate (referral fee) at 7.50% of GMV. In our view, the slower-than-expectedgrowth of jooli makes substantial revenue and margin contributions unlikelyduring the foreseeable future. The company's long-term outlook is mixed, reflected in its issued FY24guidance. While sales are expected to grow 4-8% yoy (eNuW: 4.2%), the grossmargin is seen to come in at 49-51% (eNuW new: 50.5%; eNuW old: 54%), thussignificantly below our expectations. Long-term, we see elumeo growing itssales moderately by 4.6% p.a. to € 54.3m due to (1) favorable performancein the company's webshop (2) the continued and promising development of aninteractive mobile jewellery shopping app and (3) AI translated automatedshopping shows which should likely boost video shopping content globally, we note that this growth likely comes at the expenses oflower-than-expected EBIT profitability due to continued inflationarypressures and the need for continued investments in marketing. Considering the above-mentioned challenges the company is beset with, weadjust our rating to HOLDunder the present circumstances with a new PT of € 2.70 (old: € 5.00) based on DCF.

