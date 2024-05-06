EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Bond

NEON EQUITY AG: Subscription period for the 10% corporate bond 2024/2029 has commenced

Subscription now available via the "Direct Place" of Deutsche Börse and through NEON EQUITY

Fixed interest rate of 10.0 percent p.a.

Nominal value of the bonds at 1,000 EUR

Trading expected to start on May 23, 2024, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Proceeds from the issuance primarily intended for portfolio expansion for impact companies Frankfurt am Main, May 6, 2024 – The 10% NEON EQUITY corporate bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A383C76) can now be subscribed, with the public offering in Germany and Luxembourg underway. The bond can be subscribed through the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of Deutsche Börse or directly through NEON EQUITY AG ("NEON EQUITY"). The bond, with a fixed annual interest rate of 10.0 percent, has a maturity until 2029. Subscriptions are possible from a nominal amount of 1,000 EUR per bond or multiples thereof. Neither Deutsche Börse nor NEON EQUITY charges fees for subscription. The bond has a volume of up to 25 million EUR and can be increased to up to 125 million EUR through another public offering or a private placement. Subscription for the bond via "Direct Place" is possible until May 21, 2024 (2:00 pm, CEST), subject to an early termination of the offer. To place a subscription order, investors must place a purchase order for the NEON EQUITY bond through their custodian bank by this deadline. The validity of the order must be unlimited or at least until May 21, 2024, with a nominal order volume of at least 1,000 EUR or multiples thereof. Additionally, bonds can be subscribed directly through NEON EQUITY. The necessary subscription forms can be downloaded from #note-2024-2029. Subscription through this method is possible until the end of the public offer on March 31, 2025. The NEON EQUITY bond is expected to be included for trading on May 23, 2024, in the Quotation Board of Deutsche Börse AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange). The proceeds from the bond placement are primarily intended for expanding the investment portfolio in the impact sector. NEON EQUITY's investment focus lies on companies with an ESG focus, such as those in renewable energy, sustainable mobility, infrastructure, or healthcare. Furthermore, the proceeds will be used for financing growth projects of existing investments, such as through capital increases. Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY AG: "Investing meaningfully is our credo, and that also applies to our bond. Economic returns should be complemented by environmental and social returns. That's impact investing. With the funds from the bond, we primarily aim to further enhance the value of our impact portfolio. We offer investors a financial return of 10.0 percent and the opportunity to engage with a very profitable company with an equity ratio of over 91 percent."

DISCLAIMER Advertising . Potential investors are invited to make a detailed investment decision on the basis of the securities prospectus published at #note-2024-2029 . Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to consider the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. ABOUT NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. In doing so, NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY thus pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig +49 69 90550 5-50 ...



