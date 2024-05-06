ISC, ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 And Class 12 Marks ANNOUNCED! How To Check Score Card Through SMS, Digilocker

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2024 today, May 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. This year's test attracted around 2.5 lakh candidates. From February 12 to April 3, the council held ISC board exams. On the other side, the ICSE Class 10 examinations took place from February 21 to March 28. Students may now obtain and check their CISCE results on the official websites cisce and cisce. They may also receive their mark sheet, passing certificate, and other relevant papers using DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

How to check your marks through website?



Visit the council's website, cisce, or cisce.

Click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Security Code displayed on the screen. Sign in and check board exam results.

How to check your marks through SMS?

Step 1: Open your mobile SMS app and type ISC or ICSE.

Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883.

Step 3: The student will receive their ICSE/ ISC Class 10 and 12 results 2024 as a text message.

How to check your marks through Digi Locker?

-Visit DigiLocker website or download the app.

-Login with your credentials using the registered mobile number.

-Click on marksheet and select board.

-Enter roll number and select passing year.

Following the declaration of ICSE and ISC results, CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.