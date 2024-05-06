Kerala: KSEB's Revised Regulations Decrease Power Consumption; 103.28 Mu Recorded On Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The daily electricity consumption in the state slightly decreased on Sunday( May 6). The total consumption reached 103.28 million on Sunday. The peak demand also came down to 5482MW. The consumption was 112.52 million on Saturday.



With the implementation of electricity regulations in the state, there will also be a hike in rates. The latest decision involves levying a surcharge of 19 paise per unit on electricity in this month's bill. This includes the introduction of a 10-paise surcharge in addition to the existing 9-paise. Additionally, an extra 10 paise is being charged as a fuel surcharge for March.

K. Krishnankutty, responded to the media today, expressing approval of sector-wise electricity regulation. He noted positive outcomes from the initiative, citing a reduction of 200 MW within a single day in the Mannarkkad area since its implementation began yesterday.



The Minister clarified that power control lasts only for 10 to 15 minutes and emphasized that the regulation aims to provide some control to large industrialists. Additionally, he assured that domestic users will not be affected by sector-wise electricity regulation.