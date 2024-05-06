British ruling group suffers devastating regional election defeat

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom Conservative Party faced a resounding setback in the recent local elections, marking its most significant defeat in decades as it relinquished more than half of its council seats across England and Wales. In contrast, the opposition Labour Party surged ahead, making substantial gains, particularly in pivotal battlegrounds crucial for securing victory in the upcoming general election anticipated later this year.



With the conclusion of the vote count, the Conservative Party conceded a staggering 473 of its 985 council seats, while Labour celebrated a notable increase, securing 185 additional council seats, bringing their total count to 1,140. The Liberal Democrats also emerged as a formidable force, surpassing the Conservatives in council representation for the first time since 1996, with 521 councillors.



Polling expert and member of the House of Lords, Robert Hayward, characterized the outcome as the Conservatives' worst local election performance since the twilight years of the Margaret Thatcher and John Major era.



The blow to the Conservative Party was compounded by the loss of the Blackpool South by-election to Labour politician Chris Webb, defeating Conservative candidate David Jones. Labour leader Keir Starmer hailed the victory as "seismic," emphasizing its significance in reaffirming the party's commitment to serving the interests of working people.



Meanwhile, Labour celebrated further triumphs in London, where Mayor Sadiq Khan secured a third term in office. Khan emphasized the mandate received from Londoners, pledging to continue working towards a fairer, safer, and greener future for the city.



Throughout the campaigning period, attention was drawn to pressing issues such as inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, housing, and the state of the National Health Service (NHS). The electorate's decisive response underscores the importance of addressing these concerns and reflects a broader shift in public sentiment ahead of the forthcoming general election.

