José Raúl Mulino Triumphs In Panama’S Presidential Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the age of 64, José Raúl Mulino clinches a decisive, significant victory in Panama's presidential elections.



His campaign received strong backing from ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, who influenced the election from his asylum in Nicaragua.



Capturing about 34% of the vote with over 90% of the ballots counted, Mulino's win marks a turning point for Panama, hinting at both political and economic renewal.



The election garnered widespread attention due to Martinelli's significant influence from abroad.



This support has shaped many to view Mulino as a continuation of Martinelli's political legacy.







Committed to maintaining pro-business and investment-friendly policies, Mulino also aims to manage national debts and enhance social welfare programs.



Taking charge, Mulino faces significant challenges.



He is tasked with healing internal divisions, combating corruption, and enhancing Panama's appeal as a prime investment location.



Additionally, the closure of the Cobre Panama mine, which was once a key economic player, now raises immediate environmental and legal issues.



This has triggered protests over alleged corruption. Furthermore, reduced earnings from the Panama Canal due to a drought are affecting its operations.



The financial strain is also evident in the country's pension system.



Mulino's administration must address public debt and handle the socioeconomic impacts of migration through the Darien Gap , a well-known route for migrants.



As Mulino prepares to start his five-year term on July 1, his policies and strategies will be under close observation.



Panama seeks political stability and economic growth, and the global community watches his leadership closely through these challenges.



At this key point, high expectations rest on Mulino to drive transformative changes affecting Panama's future.

