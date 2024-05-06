Massive flood in Brazil kills dozens of people

(MENAFN) The southernmost Brazilian state of Rio Grande del Sul is reeling from what officials have termed as the most severe flooding event in its recorded history. As heavy rains continue to pummel the region, the regional capital of Porto Alegre finds itself inundated by torrents of water, prompting dire warnings from city officials about the worsening situation.



Reports indicate that the death toll attributed to the disaster has surged to between 56 and 58 individuals, with numerous others injured or still unaccounted for. The Brazilian civil defense authority has confirmed over 70 injuries and an alarming 67 individuals reported missing in the wake of the catastrophic flooding.



A particularly devastating incident occurred with the collapse of a hydroelectric dam near the city of Bento Goncalves, resulting in the tragic loss of 30 lives. Additionally, concerns loom over the potential collapse of a second dam in the area, heightening the sense of urgency and apprehension among residents.



Social media platforms have been inundated with harrowing videos depicting the extent of the devastation, as entire neighborhoods in Porto Alegre are submerged under water. Scenes of powerful torrents sweeping through streets, carrying debris and vehicles in their wake, paint a grim picture of the unfolding crisis. Tragically, some footage captured individuals caught in the deluge, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by residents.



The catastrophic flooding has forced the displacement of more than 24,000 individuals and inflicted extensive property damage affecting approximately 350,000 people, according to official estimates. Remarkably, flood levels have surpassed historical records, with some cities experiencing water levels unseen in over a century of recorded observations, according to the Brazilian Geological Service.



As rescue and relief efforts intensify amidst the ongoing crisis, the devastation wrought by the floods serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of communities to the ravages of nature and underscores the urgent need for coordinated response measures to mitigate further loss of life and property.

