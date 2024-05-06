Israel doesn’t intend on ending war through hostage agreement

(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants, a notable assertion has emerged from within the Israeli government. Journalist Suleiman Maswadeh, citing an anonymous "political source," sheds light on Israel's uncompromising stance, suggesting that the release of hostages will not alter the IDF's plans in Gaza.



The backdrop to this revelation traces back to last year's October 7 attack near Gaza, where Hamas militants caused significant casualties and took numerous hostages. Despite some releases, approximately 130 individuals remain captive in the Palestinian enclave.



Maswadeh's report, shared on his X platform, underscores Israel's firm refusal to tie the cessation of hostilities to hostage negotiations. The unnamed official asserts that Israel is resolute in its decision for the IDF to proceed with plans to enter Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, and dismantle remaining Hamas forces, irrespective of ongoing talks regarding a potential ceasefire and hostage release.



Rafah, home to a sizable Palestinian population, has become a focal point of military operations, with Israel targeting alleged Hamas positions through airstrikes and contemplating ground incursions, despite objections from international actors.



This revelation aligns with recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who emphasized the IDF's determination to enter Rafah regardless of the outcome of negotiations with Hamas.



As discussions surrounding the release of hostages persist alongside escalating tensions in Gaza, Maswadeh's report offers insight into Israel's unwavering military strategy and its implications for the broader regional dynamics.

