Israel formulates post-conflict solution for Gaza

(MENAFN) Amidst the devastating aftermath of the conflict in Gaza, Israel reportedly contemplates a post-war solution that could reshape the dynamics of the region. According to sources cited by the New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is purportedly engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions, crafting an extensive plan for Gaza's future.



The reported proposal suggests a groundbreaking approach, wherein Israel would extend an offer to share oversight of Gaza with the United States and a coalition of Arab nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Notably, such a move would be contingent upon the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.



Central to the plan is the appointment of local leaders in Gaza, tasked with the monumental responsibility of rebuilding the enclave, reforming its education system, and maintaining order. These leaders would be selected through a collaborative effort between Israel, the US, and the Arab nations involved.



Crucially, the proposal outlines a timeline wherein Gaza's inhabitants would eventually have the opportunity to vote on whether to integrate into a unified Palestinian administration, encompassing both the West Bank and Gaza. However, the specifics of this potential administrative entity remain ambiguous, particularly concerning its sovereignty.



Netanyahu's public stance against a two-state solution adds complexity to the proposal, as it diverges from the preferred path advocated by numerous global powers, including Israel's key ally, the United States. Nevertheless, the emergence of this proposal underscores the ongoing efforts to navigate the intricate geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and seek avenues for stability and resolution in the aftermath of conflict.

