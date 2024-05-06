Hungary claims Macron`s idea possibly to provoke WWIII

(MENAFN) In a stark condemnation of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has issued a dire warning, cautioning that such actions could precipitate a catastrophic global conflict, potentially sparking World War III.



Speaking in response to Macron's renewed threats of French military intervention in support of Kiev, Szijjarto denounced the idea, asserting that Macron's rhetoric itself contributes to the escalating tensions in the region. He emphasized the grave consequences of any NATO member committing ground troops, highlighting the likelihood of direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, with the ominous specter of a third world war looming ominously on the horizon.



Macron's latest statements, made in an interview with The Economist, have reignited concerns over the possibility of French military involvement in Ukraine. The president reiterated his stance, framing his previous remarks as a strategic warning to his counterparts, signaling France's readiness to intervene should Russian forces breach Ukrainian defenses and a plea for assistance come from Kiev.



However, Szijjarto vehemently criticized Macron's proposition of incorporating France's nuclear arsenal into a purportedly "credible European defense." The Hungarian diplomat dismissed this notion as impractical and potentially destabilizing, underscoring the complexities and risks inherent in such proposals.



As tensions continue to mount in the region, with geopolitical stakes escalating, Szijjarto's warning serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation. The specter of military intervention, particularly involving nuclear powers, underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and de-escalation efforts to avert the potentially devastating consequences of further conflict in Eastern Europe.

