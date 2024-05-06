AI disrupts biggest election on planet Earth

(MENAFN) In the midst of the fervor surrounding the Indian parliamentary elections, a new player has emerged onto the political stage: artificial intelligence. As campaigns vie for attention and support, the utilization of AI technology has taken center stage, both for its innovative applications and its potentially dangerous consequences.



In a landscape where misinformation and manipulation are rampant, AI-generated content has become a double-edged sword. From seemingly harmless automated phone calls to voters, to more insidious deepfake videos featuring prominent figures endorsing political agendas, the boundaries of truth and fiction blur with each passing day.



The term "deepfake" itself, born from the fusion of "deep learning" and "fake," encapsulates the very essence of this digital manipulation. Through sophisticated algorithms, individuals can be seamlessly inserted into fabricated scenarios, perpetuating narratives that hold the power to sway public opinion and influence election outcomes.



India's law enforcement agencies find themselves in a constant game of catch-up with these cyber threats. Despite their best efforts, discerning between authentic content and deepfakes proves to be a daunting task, leaving them with little recourse other than reactive measures such as content blocking – often too little, too late.



Recent events have highlighted the severity of the issue. When videos surfaced featuring Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh apparently endorsing opposition parties and criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the damage had already been done. Despite swift action from the actors, reporting the matter to Mumbai's cyber-crime wing, the videos had already garnered significant traction, reaching millions before any semblance of control could be exerted.



As India navigates the complexities of its democratic process, the prevalence of deepfake technology poses a fundamental threat to the integrity of its elections. Without robust mechanisms in place to combat the proliferation of AI-generated misinformation, the very essence of democracy hangs in the balance, susceptible to manipulation by those who wield technology as a weapon in the battleground of public opinion.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108176604