160 million Indian nationals cast ballot in extreme heat

(MENAFN) In the midst of a blistering heat wave sweeping across the country, over 160 million Indian voters are heading to the polls on Friday for the second phase of parliamentary elections. This phase covers 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, marking a crucial step in determining the composition of the 543-seat lower house of parliament, known as the Lok Sabha.



All eyes are on Kerala, a southern Indian state, where Rahul Gandhi, the de facto leader of the Congress party, India's largest opposition party, is contesting from the Wayanad constituency.



Gandhi faces stiff competition from Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with both parties being part of the INDIA alliance challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, a parliamentary seat is witnessing a gripping contest between Shashi Tharoor, vying for a fourth term as MP, and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a member of Modi's cabinet.



The elections unfold against the backdrop of an intense heat wave, with temperatures soaring to near-record highs in many areas. The lower-than-expected turnout in the first phase of polling last week, recorded at 66 percent, has been attributed in part to the sweltering weather conditions. Election officials are closely monitoring the heat wave situation, with a dedicated task force set up to assess heat waves and humidity five days before each polling phase.



Measures will be implemented if deemed necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of voters amidst the challenging weather conditions.

