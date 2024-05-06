Dana Choga Is Thrilled To Announce A Special Mother's Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dana Choga, a renowned legacy brand with 29 years of excellence in North Indian cuisine, is thrilled to announce a special Mother's Day offer for its esteemed patrons. With a strong presence of 17 outlets and a robust delivery network spanning across Delhi and the NCR region, Dana Choga continues to delight food enthusiasts with its delectable offerings.



Dana Choga delights diners with a tantalising array of Indian delicacies, from enticing starters such as chicken and paneer tikka to their signature mains like daal makhani and butter chicken, making it a culinary haven for food enthusiasts.



As Dana Choga approaches its three-decade milestone, they promise an array of exciting experiences for their guests in the upcoming months. In celebration of Mother's Day, Dana Choga invites all mothers visiting their outlets to enjoy a complimentary mocktail of their choice or dessert, adding a sweet touch to the occasion.



For more information and to savour the flavors of Dana Choga's exquisite cuisine, visit their nearest outlet this Mother's Day.

