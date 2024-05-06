Russia accuses Baltic nations for diplomatic relations severance

(MENAFN) On Sunday, tensions between Russia and the Baltic countries escalated as the Kremlin accused Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia of actions that prompted the severing of diplomatic ties, threatening to retaliate with asymmetric measures. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attributed the rupture in relations to what she described as the "hostility" exhibited by the Baltic states, particularly Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn.



Zakharova lamented the deterioration of interstate, interdepartmental, regional, and sectoral ties with Russia, attributing the breakdown to the perceived antagonistic stance of the Baltic nations. While she refrained from specifying the exact actions taken by the three countries, Zakharova cautioned that Moscow would respond accordingly to what it perceives as unfriendly behavior.



Highlighting the economic repercussions of redirected Russian transit goods to northwestern ports, Zakharova underscored the adverse impact on the Baltic economies. She stressed that while the Kremlin does not advocate for a complete cessation of diplomatic relations, it will not hesitate to employ asymmetrical measures, particularly in economic and transit spheres, in response to perceived hostilities.



Zakharova emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue, citing concerns for Russian-speaking populations residing in the Baltic countries, including Russian citizens. She cautioned against the potential risks associated with cutting diplomatic ties, expressing apprehension about leaving citizens vulnerable to arbitrary actions by local authorities.



Despite the strained relations, Zakharova affirmed Moscow's commitment to diplomatic pressure on the Baltics. However, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna countered the Kremlin's accusations, attributing the rupture in relations to Russia's actions, particularly its invasion of Ukraine. The exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and the Baltic states, with diplomatic relations hanging in the balance amidst geopolitical complexities and regional dynamics.

