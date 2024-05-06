Qatar Committed To Strengthen Unity, Solidarity Among OIC Member States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Banjul: The State of Qatar participated in the 15th Islamic Summit Conference which is being held in the Gambian capital Banjul on Saturday.

The State of Qatar was represented at the conference by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In Qatar's statement before the conference, His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to fulfilling its pledges to strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and their peoples.

He said that today's meeting is taking place in the light of exceptional circumstances and many challenges facing the world and casting a shadow over the OIC member states, in particular with regard to the persistence of occupation and the spread of armed conflicts and the accompanying emergence of new patterns of hostility towards Islam and Muslims.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs pointed out that Israel is still challenging the International Court of Justice by not implementing its ruling issued last January regarding the implementation of six provisional measures to prevent the occurrence of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that the international community must live up to its responsibilities, put an end to this war, escalation and provocations carried out by the Israeli army against the Palestinians, and exert all pressure to oblige the Israeli occupation to comply with international law and international humanitarian law.