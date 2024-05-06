Awqaf Ministry Launches Digital Endowment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' General Directorate of Endowments launched a digital endowment, in keeping pace with developments in technology, digitization, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their role in developing the work of institutions, society, and human resources.

This comes as part of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy For Qatar, which is structured around six thematic pillars which together will guide Qatar to transform itself for an AI Future.

This strategy should enable Qatar to produce world-class artificial intelligence applications, have a business environment that uses AI as an engine of innovation, and become an effective AI consumer, with the country enjoying a well-educated population, sound laws, and ethical guidelines.

Moreover, this launch comes in the context of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs adopting information technology and raising its efficiency to its ultimate level.