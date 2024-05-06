Municipality Minister Meets Oman's Housing And Urban Planning Minister

Muscat: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman H E Dr. Khalfan Al Shuaili. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the fields of urban planning, infrastructure, smart cities, and various areas of common interest.

