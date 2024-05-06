Qatar National Archive Board Of Trustees Holds Meeting

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani attending the second meeting of the Qatar National Archive in 2024 chaired by Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar National Archive H E Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Attiyah yesterday. The meeting tackled the topics on the agenda, foremost of which were the latest developments and future plans and took the appropriate decisions accordingly.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.