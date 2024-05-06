Jordan Chamber Of Commerce Fosters Economic Ties With Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- Khalil Haj Tawfiq, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the imperative of bolstering intra-trade and economic cooperation between Jordan and Egypt while addressing impediments to the smooth flow of imports and exports between the two nations.The statement was made during a meeting between Tawfiq and several members of the Chamber's Board of Directors with a delegation from Egypt representing the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractories, and Metal Industries, as well as the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers.As per a statement from Jordan Trade on Monday, discussions at the meeting revolved around arrangements for an upcoming visit of an Egyptian trade delegation to Jordan in the early part of the following month.This visit, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Commercial Representation Office at the Egyptian Embassy in Amman and the Export Councils for Chemical Industries and Building Materials in Egypt, aims to explore the Jordanian and neighboring markets and foster commercial partnerships.Tawfiq underscored the significance of the Egyptian trade mission's visit to Jordan, highlighting its role in identifying available opportunities, facilitating networking between importers and traders especially in the chemicals, fertilizers, and building materials sectors and visiting Jordanian commercial enterprises to forge new partnerships.He further emphasized the eagerness of the trade and services sector to cultivate bilateral economic cooperation that mutually benefits both countries, enhances investment volumes, and leverages opportunities and potentials present in both nations.Tawfiq referenced the successful partnership between the Food Export Council and the General Foodstuff Syndicate, noting that Jordan previously hosted an Egyptian trade mission comprising numerous companies specialized in food industries, printing, and packaging materials.Mona Abboud, Head of the Commercial Representation Office at the Egyptian Embassy in Amman, echoed Tawfiq's sentiments, affirming that Egypt and Jordan share complementary relations. Abboud highlighted the robust ties between the two nations, which have contributed to an upsurge in bilateral trade exchange and successful joint investment ventures across various sectors.Abboud disclosed that 21 companies will partake in the trade mission, aiming to introduce Jordanian importers and traders to products from targeted sectors experiencing significant growth. This strategic positioning seeks to qualify these products for entry into the Jordanian and wider Arab markets via Jordan.Meanwhile, Mohamed Majeed, Executive Director of the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers, together with Yahya Al-Minshawy, Director of Business Development and International Cooperation at the Council, and Ahmed Abdel Fattah, Acting Executive Director of the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractories, and Metal Industries, emphasized that participating companies aspire to tap into new markets within the region.Board members present at the meeting emphasized the pivotal role of trade missions in advancing intra-regional trade, expanding business horizons for companies, and accessing new markets for suppliers and exporters.They stressed the importance of such missions in facilitating knowledge exchange, sharing experiences and expertise with companies in different markets, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, and competitiveness.The Chamber reiterated its commitment to providing necessary support to ensure the success of the upcoming visit.