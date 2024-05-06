Relatively Cold Weather, Spotty Showers Forecast Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – The Kingdom on Monday is anticipated to experience the influence of a relatively cold and humid air mass, accompanied by an extension of an air depression, resulting in temperatures dropping significantly below their annual average by approximately 6-7 degrees.Most regions will observe relatively cold conditions, while warmth is expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Partial to complete cloud cover is forecast, with intermittent showers expected, predominantly in the northern and central areas of the country, and parts of the eastern regions.Heavy rainfall, at times accompanied by thunder, may occur briefly in the northern regions, with active northwesterly winds prevailing, occasionally with strong gusts and dust in the desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department cautions of potential hazards including low horizontal visibility due to morning fog over the highlands, the possibility of slippery roads in rainfall-affected regions, and reduced visibility due to dust in the Badia.Tuesday is predicted to witness a slight temperature increase, with generally pleasant weather prevailing across most areas. Warm conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low-altitude clouds and a possibility of light morning showers in the northern parts of the Kingdom. Winds are expected to be moderate northerly to occasionally active westerly.Wednesday will see a further marginal rise in temperatures, with warm conditions anticipated in most areas, and relatively hot weather expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest.Thursday is forecast to experience a continued temperature increase, surpassing the general average for this time of the year by around 3-4 degrees Celsius. Warm weather is expected in the highlands and plains, while relatively hot to hot conditions are anticipated elsewhere.Winds are predicted to be moderate southeasterly, occasionally active and stirring up dust, particularly in desert regions.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 20 - 11C, western Amman 18- 9C, northern highlands 17 – 7C, Sharah highlands 18 -6C, and Gulf of Aqaba 33 – 20C.