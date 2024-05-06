Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Moves Supreme Court After HC Rejects Bail Plea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moves the Supreme Court against the rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand high court last week Sibal mentions the matter before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for an urgent listing. The CJI said he would look into the request May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him his plea, Soren has claimed that his arrest was unwarranted and his remand in the matter was arbitrary and illegal Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chairperson was arrested by the ED in the land scam case in January, a Special PMLA Court in Ranchi has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Soren in a land scam case. The court will give its verdict on May 10.



