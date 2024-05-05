Israeli Army Closes Karem Abu Salem Border Crossing Following Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday that it has decided to close the Karem Abu Salem border crossing after a rocket attack, which the military described as "unusual".According to Euronews, the Israeli army and media outlets confirmed that at least 14 soldiers were injured, including three whose injuries were described as serious, in a rocket attack carried out by Hamas from the city of Rafah.The Israeli army decided to close the crossing after sending military support, helicopters, soldiers, and ambulances to evacuate the wounded from the site of the attack.The attack comes as Israel prepares to launch a ground assault on Rafah, the last refuge for over 1.4 million Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip.