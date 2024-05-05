Arab Journalists: Israeli Occupation's Closure Of Al-Jazeera Attempt To Silence Voices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO May 5 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab Journalists strongly condemned Sunday the decision by Israeli occupation to close down the offices of Al-Jazeera broadcasting channel, stressing that such action is an attempt to silence voices and prevent access to the truth about the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Federation denounced the Israeli occupation's allegations and claims that Al Jazeera broadcasts anti-Semitic propaganda, stressing that the closure of the channel's offices is baseless, inflammatory slanders is not against officials and employees.

The Federation stressed that the Israeli decision was an attempt to cover up the brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza and to mislead world, which is forced to publish only what the Israeli occupation media wanted.

The Federation added that the goal behind the decision is also to prevent news from reaching public opinion and to hide the brutal killings committed by the Israeli occupation against defenseless Palestinian civilians and people.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation decided to shut down Al-Jazeera's operation within the occupied territory and confiscate the channel equipment, and block its website.

The Qatari based Al-Jazeera channel is one of the prominent Arab media institutions that covered the Israeli war on Gaza Strip. (Pickup previous)

hss







MENAFN05052024000071011013ID1108175880