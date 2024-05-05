Chinese Pres. Arrives In France On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 5 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday for a two-day state visit to discuss trade and geopolitical issues, including solving the war in Ukraine.

Upon his arrival, Jinping told reporters that Chinese-French relations "are a model of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between countries with different political systems."

He stressed that working to develop bilateral relations contributes to achieving stability in a turbulent world.

In a statement, the French presidency said that the Chinese President's visit, which officially begins Monday, comes on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing and Canton in April 2023.

In the past few years, France has become China's third largest trading partner in the European Union, and in 2023, the value of trade between China and France will reach more than USD 75 billion. (end)

mo









MENAFN05052024000071011013ID1108175750