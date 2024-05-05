Positive Progress Made In Hamas, Israeli Occupation Talks - Sources

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 5 (KUNA) -- Positive progress in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israeli occupation to declare an expected truce, said High-level sources Sunday.

Cairo News Channel quoted a high-level source as saying that the Egyptian security delegation is continuing its consultations with all parties, noting that "the return of displaced Palestinian residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to its north is among the terms of the agreement."

It also noted that the source warned that what is being published about the terms of the agreement in some media outlets is "inaccurate."

A security delegation from the Hamas movement arrived in Cairo during the past few days to hold negotiations with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, regarding the ongoing negotiations to declare an expected truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

During its visit to Cairo, the Hamas delegation sought to "overcome the obstacles" to reaching an agreement to stop the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and achieve the demands of the Palestinian people.

Egypt is intensifying its efforts to enhance negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, pointing to extensive contacts conducted by an Egyptian security delegation with both Hamas leaders and Israeli officials to reach a consensus on some controversial points between the two sides. (end)

