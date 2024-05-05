UAE, In Partnership With (Anera) Sends 400 Tons Of Food Supplies To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 5 (KUNA) -- The UAE, in partnership with the America Near East Aid Agency (Anera), announced the dispatch of 400 tons of food supplies to Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) confirmed the move and distribution of life-saving food aid to feed approximately 120,000 people comes due to its staunch commitment to provide aid and end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This initiative aligns with the UAE's commitment to provide relief and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al-Hashimy, affirmed to WAM that the UAE's safe and successful delivery and distribution of food relief to the Gaza Strip, particularly in the Northern Gaza Strip, marks a significant scaling up in action.

To date, the UAE has delivered over 31,000 tons of urgent humanitarian supplies, including food, relief, and medical items, through 256 flights, 46 airdrops, 1,231 trucks, and six ships. (end)

