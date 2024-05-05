Barazani Meets Jordanian Delegation Participating In Jordanian-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, met Sunday with the Jordanian higher education delegation participating in the Jordanian-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum 2024, in Erbil.The meeting discussed the Jordan-Kurdistan region of Iraq ties and ways to develop them, especially in higher education and scientific research.The Forum, entitled "Shaping the Future through Sustainable Development," forum is organised by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the Tourism Promotion Authority and the Consulate General of Jordan in Erbil.