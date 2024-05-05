March 9 Was Last Date For Accepting Applications Of Party List Candidates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) Sunday reaffirmed that the ninth of last March is the "decisive" date that enables party members to run on the party list for the 41 general district seats allocated to parties in the effective electoral law.According to the IEC, the date of members' affiliation to the parties recorded in the party registry is the one approved for calculating the membership period requirement and that is published on the electronic platform for political parties on the Authority's website.Paragraph (d) of Article (13) in Election Law No. (4) of 2022 stipulates that "no party member may run on the party list unless the period of their membership is no less than six months before polling day."