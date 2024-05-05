Restaurants Adding To Capital's Parking Woes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Nov 2005, 9:36 AM
Last updated: Thu 2 Apr 2015, 8:34 PM
Reason - visitors to these restaurants park their cars in the limited space available in the vicinity, causing major inconvenience to the residents.
Click here for the complete story
MENAFN05052024000049011007ID1108175701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.