José Raul Mulino Casts His Ballot

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The above picture has Jose Raul Mulino arriving to cast his ballot at a polling station during the general election.

Candidates Pledge to Revive Lost Economic Miracle as Panama Votes for President.

Former security chief Mulino has a wide lead over rivals.

Polls close at 4pm with results expected Sunday night.

Panama's bonds rallied after Panama's Supreme Court cleared the way for frontrunner

Jose Raul Mulino

to compete in Sunday's presidential election, removing a key risk for markets.

Judges on Friday rejected a challenge that sought to disqualify Mulino, a pro-business candidate who leads in polls, the Associated Press reported. The last-minute ruling was embraced by investors with Panama's dollar notes leading gains across emerging markets.

Here is the story from Bloomberg if you are a subscriber.

